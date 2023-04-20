The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA. The Kings lead the series 2-0. The matchup has a point total of 240.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -6.5 240.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 240.5 points 34 times.

The average total in Golden State's games this season is 236.1, 4.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Warriors are 39-43-0 ATS this season.

This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Golden State has won 20 of its 28 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Warriors have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 34 games this season that ended with a point total over 240.5 points.

The average total for Sacramento's games this season is 238.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Sacramento is 45-37-0 ATS this year.

The Kings have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 34 41.5% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Warriors have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 27 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over three times.

Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0) this year.

The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 15-13 45-37 Kings 45-37 4-3 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.