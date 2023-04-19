Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Mariners.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.485) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- In 66.7% of his 18 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (38.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gonzales (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
