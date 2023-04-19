The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.485) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • In 66.7% of his 18 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (38.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gonzales (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
