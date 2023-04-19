Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has two doubles and a walk while batting .300.
- Miller has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gonzales (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
