Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Michael Brosseau (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .259.
- In six of 10 games this year, Brosseau has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Brosseau has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Gonzales (1-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
