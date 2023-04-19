Brook Lopez and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 130-117 loss to the Heat (his previous game) Lopez produced 10 points and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Lopez's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.9 17.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.2 Assists -- 1.3 0.9 PRA 24.5 23.9 24.2 PR -- 22.6 23.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 0.8



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Heat

Lopez has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 6.1 per game, which account for 12.1% and 13.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 36 10 4 1 0 3 1 2/24/2023 27 17 7 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 33 9 6 0 0 3 0 1/14/2023 33 13 4 1 3 2 0 1/12/2023 32 6 3 2 2 0 1

