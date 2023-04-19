Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (38.9%), with two or more RBI in three of them (16.7%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gonzales (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.