Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 4-for-4 in his most recent game, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Padres.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)
- Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Caratini got a hit in 44.8% of his 96 games last year, with at least two hits in 9.4% of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (96 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 96 (21.9%), including multiple RBIs in 10.4% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.142
|AVG
|.266
|.238
|OBP
|.377
|.223
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (54.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.2%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (28.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|8 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
