Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 13 hits, batting .241 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Tellez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
- Tellez has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (26.7%, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Tellez has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|11
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.65 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 2.70 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
