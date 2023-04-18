The Milwaukee Brewers, including Garrett Mitchell (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell is batting .278 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Mitchell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this season (26.7%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
