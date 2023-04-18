The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to square off with the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.

Tune in for the Devils-Rangers game on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ 12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR 11/28/2022 Rangers Devils 5-3 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Devils have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 216 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.

The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players