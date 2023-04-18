The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Yelich has had a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits five times (29.4%).
  • He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (58.8%), including five multi-run games (29.4%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
