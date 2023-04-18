Top Celtics vs. Hawks Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are scheduled to match up on Tuesday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Jayson Tatum, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics beat the Hawks, 112-99, on Saturday. Brown poured in a team-high 29 points for the Celtics, and chipped in 12 rebounds and three assists. Dejounte Murray had 24 points, plus eight rebounds and six assists, for the Hawks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Brown
|29
|12
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Jayson Tatum
|25
|11
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Derrick White
|24
|5
|7
|0
|2
|4
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Hawks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|24
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Trae Young
|16
|3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|Clint Capela
|12
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is tops on his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also puts up 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is the Hawks' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (10.2, second in NBA), and puts up 3 rebounds.
- Murray gives the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Clint Capela is No. 1 on the Hawks in rebounding (11 per game), and puts up 12 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Onyeka Okongwu gets the Hawks 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|ATL
|18.7
|3.9
|5.6
|1.4
|0.1
|0.7
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|20.6
|5.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.1
|2.3
|Derrick White
|BOS
|15.5
|4.4
|3.8
|0.5
|1.2
|2.5
|Trae Young
|ATL
|16
|1.7
|8.7
|0.9
|0
|0.8
|Clint Capela
|ATL
|11.3
|9.4
|0.7
|0.7
|1
|0
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|18.2
|5.3
|2.8
|0.5
|0
|1.1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.