Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (18.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (37.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Flexen (0-2) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
