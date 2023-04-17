The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.
  • Adames has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (18.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (37.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Flexen (0-2) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
