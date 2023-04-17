The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Adames has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).

Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (18.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (37.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings