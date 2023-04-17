The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .318 with six walks and one run scored.
  • He ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), Contreras has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners are sending Flexen (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
