Louis Linwood Voit III -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit has while batting .276.

In four of eight games this season (50.0%) Voit has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Voit has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings