Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Garrett Mitchell (hitting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks.
- He ranks 63rd in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Mitchell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.51).
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Flexen (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
