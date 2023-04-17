The Milwaukee Brewers, including Garrett Mitchell (hitting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks.
  • He ranks 63rd in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Mitchell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.51).
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Flexen (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
