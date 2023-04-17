On Monday, Christian Yelich (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .348, fueled by four extra-base hits.

In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this season, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine games this year (56.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings