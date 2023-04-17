Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Brian Anderson -- batting .147 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.6 per game).
- Flexen (0-2) starts for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
