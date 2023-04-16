Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, nine walks and six RBI), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.473) and OPS (.861) this season.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), with at least two hits four times (26.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (40.0%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including four games with multiple runs (26.7%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
