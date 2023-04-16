The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, nine walks and six RBI), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.473) and OPS (.861) this season.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), with at least two hits four times (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (40.0%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including four games with multiple runs (26.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings