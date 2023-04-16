William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .350 with two doubles and six walks.
- Contreras enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all 11 games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.