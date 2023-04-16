Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Game 1 on April 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Deandre Ayton, Russell Westbrook and others in the Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (-105)
|10.5 (-105)
|1.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+1100)
- Ayton has averaged 18 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- Ayton has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (10.5).
- Ayton's year-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (1.5).
- Ayton has connected on 0.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-125)
|4.5 (-143)
|5.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-200)
- Sunday's points prop for Devin Booker is 27.5. That is 0.3 less than his season average.
- He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.
- Booker picks up 5.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Sunday.
- He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-128)
|7.5 (+115)
|4.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+130)
- The 29.1 points Kevin Durant scores per game are 2.6 more than his prop total on Sunday.
- Durant has collected 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).
- Durant's assist average -- five -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Durant averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers
Russell Westbrook Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-133)
|7.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+125)
- Sunday's over/under for Westbrook is 17.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.
- Westbrook has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sunday's assist prop total for Westbrook (7.5) equals his year-long average.
- Westbrook, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.
Mason Plumlee Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|5.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+120)
|1.5 (+120)
- The 5.5-point total set for Mason Plumlee on Sunday is 5.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- Plumlee's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 3.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).
- Plumlee has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (1.5).
