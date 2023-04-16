The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers play in the opening round, with Game 1 up next.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Suns record 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers give up.

When Phoenix scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Los Angeles has compiled a 32-17 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Clippers score an average of 113.6 points per game, only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Suns are averaging 0.9 more points per game (114.1) than they are away from home (113.2).

At home, Phoenix is allowing 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than when playing on the road (113.9).

The Suns are averaging 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Clippers are putting up fewer points at home (112.7 per game) than on the road (114.4). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (110.6) than away (115.6).

This season the Clippers are averaging more assists at home (24.1 per game) than on the road (23.7).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cameron Payne Questionable Back

Clippers Injuries