On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has 11 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .239 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has homered (30.8%, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Tellez has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 9
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Darvish (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
