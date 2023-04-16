On Sunday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has three doubles and three walks while hitting .300.
  • Winker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.
  • In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
