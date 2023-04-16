Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles and three walks while hitting .300.
- Winker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.
- In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 55.6% of his games this season, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.