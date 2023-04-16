Christian Yelich -- batting .238 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Yelich has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 15 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

