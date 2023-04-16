Fiserv Forum is where the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and Miami Heat (44-38) will clash on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET. Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Bucks and Heat, respectively.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Bucks fell to the Raptors 121-105. With 17 points, Lindell Wigginton was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lindell Wigginton 17 1 1 0 1 2 Bobby Portis 16 4 0 1 0 2 Goran Dragic 14 3 1 0 0 0

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is tops on the Bucks with 31.1 points per contest (fifth in league) and 11.8 rebounds (second in league), while also averaging 5.7 assists.

Holiday posts a team-best 7.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez averages 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen puts up 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 17.8 6.4 4.5 1.1 0.5 0.1 Jrue Holiday 14.8 3.9 5.6 0.9 0.1 1.8 Brook Lopez 15 5.6 0.8 0.2 1.9 0.7 Bobby Portis 14.1 8.8 0.9 0.3 0.2 2.2 Jevon Carter 8.2 1.7 2.7 0.2 0.2 2.2

