Bookmakers have set player props for Bam Adebayo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-120) 4.5 (-125) 6.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110)

Jrue Holiday is posting 19.3 points per game, 2.8 higher than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Holiday averages 7.4 assists, 0.9 more than Sunday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-118) 8.5 (-128) 3.5 (+125)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 2.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (8.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bucks vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 6.5 (+110) 5.5 (+105) 0.5 (-115)

The 25.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Sunday is 2.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.