The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 230.2 in its games this year, 11.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.

When playing at home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-20-0).

The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Milwaukee is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 6-14 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

