The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (220)
  • The Bucks have a 42-35-5 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
  • Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (50%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 54-12, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

  • Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA with 116.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks 14th with 113.3 points allowed per game.
  • This year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 25.8 per game.
  • The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.
  • Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers and 44.6% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 65.3% are two-pointers and 34.7% are three-pointers.

