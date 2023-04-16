The San Diego Padres and Jake Cronenworth head into the final of a four-game series against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at PETCO Park.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSSD
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: PETCO Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Padres -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
  • The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 15 opportunities.
  • The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-1 5-4 5-3 5-2 8-4 2-1

