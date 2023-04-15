After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Adames has recorded a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In six games this year (42.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 14 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings