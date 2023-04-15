The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .435 to go with a slugging percentage of .400. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Contreras is batting .444 during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all 11 games this year, with more than one hit twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

