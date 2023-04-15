William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .435 to go with a slugging percentage of .400. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .444 during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all 11 games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.59 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Padres will look to Lugo (2-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
