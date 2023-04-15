After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Caratini got a hit in 44.8% of his 96 games last season, with at least two hits in 9.4% of those contests.

He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (96 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Caratini picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his 96 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 43 .142 AVG .266 .238 OBP .377 .223 SLG .484 8 XBH 13 2 HR 7 14 RBI 20 33/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 46 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

