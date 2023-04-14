Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)
- Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Miller had a base hit in 79 of 135 games last season (58.5%), with more than one hit in 21 of them (15.6%).
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 3.7%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), Miller picked up an RBI, and 13 of those games (9.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last season (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.221
|AVG
|.262
|.296
|OBP
|.308
|.344
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|43/18
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|70
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (61.4%)
|7 (10.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (35.7%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Wacha (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
