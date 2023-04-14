The Milwaukee Brewers and Louis Linwood Voit III, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is hitting .208 with .

This year, Voit has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.

Voit has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings