Jesse Winker returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Michael Wacha and the San Diego PadresApril 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 14 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
  • In six of eight games this year (75.0%), Winker has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will look to Wacha (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
