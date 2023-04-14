Jesse Winker returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Michael Wacha and the San Diego PadresApril 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 14 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .308 with two doubles and three walks.

In six of eight games this year (75.0%), Winker has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

