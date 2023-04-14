Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Garrett Mitchell (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell has 12 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).
- In 12 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year (33.3%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.13 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
