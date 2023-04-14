Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), he has scored, and in four of those games (30.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings