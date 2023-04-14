After batting .258 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .282 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • This year, Anderson has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this year (23.1%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
  • Wacha (2-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
