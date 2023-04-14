After batting .258 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .282 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

This year, Anderson has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (23.1%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

