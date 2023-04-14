When the (7-7) square off against the (9-4) at PETCO Park on Friday, April 14 at 9:40 PM ET, Michael Wacha will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 12).

The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (2-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored seven times and won three of those games.

The Padres have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Brewers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

