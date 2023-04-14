The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson at PETCO Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +135 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -165 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in five of its 13 chances.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 4-3 5-2 4-2 7-3 2-1

