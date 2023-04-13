Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .147 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Tellez has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.