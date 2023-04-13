The Milwaukee Brewers and Michael Brosseau, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 45.7% of his games last year (32 of 70), Brosseau got a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He went yard in 8.6% of his games in 2022 (six of 70), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Brosseau drove in a run in 22.9% of his 70 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run 15 times last year in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .284 AVG .230 .368 OBP .321 .403 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 2 HR 4 11 RBI 12 20/6 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 35 16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%) 3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)