After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell leads Milwaukee with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .632.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Mitchell has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season (36.4%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings