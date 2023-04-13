The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 2-for-5 with two RBI last time out, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .327, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • In 58.3% of his games this year (seven of 12), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Yelich has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 25.0%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
