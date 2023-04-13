The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee in OBP (.409) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

This season, Anderson has tallied at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 6.8% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

