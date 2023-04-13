Blackhawks vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (30-38-13) carry a 10-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH.
Blackhawks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-120)
|Blackhawks (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 77 times this season, and won 24, or 31.2%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 23-53, a 30.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|215 (29th)
|Goals
|198 (32nd)
|272 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|294 (27th)
|34 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (29th)
|58 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.
- Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4 goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored 198 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 294 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.
- Their -96 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.