The Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (30-38-13) -- who've lost 10 straight on the road -- on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

See the Flyers-Blackhawks game on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/19/2023 Flyers Blackhawks 4-1 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 294 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
  • With 198 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Andreas Athanasiou 80 19 18 37 48 57 45.4%
Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 55.6%
Seth Jones 71 12 24 36 64 46 -
Tyler Johnson 55 12 19 31 22 32 51.3%
Jason Dickinson 77 9 21 30 35 54 47.9%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers have given up 272 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Flyers' 215 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 59 29 28 57 26 33 48.3%
Kevin Hayes 80 18 36 54 35 38 49.8%
Owen Tippett 76 26 21 47 24 43 63.3%
Morgan Frost 80 19 24 43 26 36 46%
Scott Laughton 77 18 25 43 41 35 47.5%

