The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .161 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

In five of nine games this year, Tellez got a hit, but only one each time.

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this year, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings