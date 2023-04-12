Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)
- Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
- Voit got a hit 79 times last year in 135 games (58.5%), including 29 multi-hit games (21.5%).
- He homered in 15.6% of his games last season (135 in all), going deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Voit drove in a run in 46 games last year out 135 (34.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He touched home plate in 32.6% of his 135 games last year, with more than one run in 6.7% of those games (nine).
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|71
|.223
|AVG
|.229
|.298
|OBP
|.318
|.432
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|29
|82/23
|K/BB
|97/33
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|72
|39 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (55.6%)
|10 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|22 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (30.6%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.1%)
|25 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (29.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Jameson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has three appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In three games this season, he has a 2.16 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .172 against him.
