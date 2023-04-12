After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)

Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.

Voit got a hit 79 times last year in 135 games (58.5%), including 29 multi-hit games (21.5%).

He homered in 15.6% of his games last season (135 in all), going deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Voit drove in a run in 46 games last year out 135 (34.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He touched home plate in 32.6% of his 135 games last year, with more than one run in 6.7% of those games (nine).

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 71 .223 AVG .229 .298 OBP .318 .432 SLG .376 20 XBH 24 14 HR 8 40 RBI 29 82/23 K/BB 97/33 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 72 39 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (55.6%) 10 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 22 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (30.6%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.1%) 25 (39.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (29.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)